GeM introduces 170 seed categories

New Delhi: Government e-Marketplace (GeM) on Monday said it has introduced 170 seed categories on the platform.

These seeds, it said, can be procured by central/state public sector units and other bodies for further dissemination across the country.

“The roll out of these new categories is a part of GeM’s broader strategy to promote category based procurement through the portal,” it added.

“We invite sellers to leverage these new seed categories and list their offerings to participate freely in government tenders. We also encourage seed corporations/state bodies to utilise these new categories for cost-effective procurement of quality seeds, Roli Khare, Deputy CEO, GeM, said.