Geeta Kapoor becomes 1st women CMD of SJVN

Shimla: Geeta Kapoor, Director (Personnel) of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Ltd, has assumed the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director.



She is the first woman to head any hydro Central public sector enterprise in the Indian power sector. She was also the first whole-time woman Director in the SJVN in 2018.

Kapoor replaces Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN’s longest serving Chairperson and Managing Director who has set-out high benchmarks for the company with a target to generate 12,000 MW of power by 2026 and 50,000 MW by 2040.

The SJVN currently has a total installed capacity of 2,227 MW and 123 km of transmission line.

It is executing power projects in India’s states and neighboring countries like Nepal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh.

Kapoor was holding the charge of Director (Personnel) and now she has been given additional CMD. She is the third Himachali to hold this prestigious position.

Prior to this, she made history in 2018 as the first full-time female Director in SJVN and when she joined SJVN in 1992 she was the first female Personnel Officer to join the company.

While assuming the charge, Geeta Kapur expressed her gratitude to all the previous CMDs for their exemplary leadership that has created strength and maturity in SJVN and has brought the company to its current eminence with more than 31 years of dedicated services in SJVN.

Kapoor has all round experience in the field of Human Resources, Civil Construction and Civil Contracts.

Kapoor has been instrumental in formulating policies, defining standard operating procedures and spearheading Wage Settlements with Unions. She has led the company to the prestigious ‘Great Place To Work’ list in January 2024, says media reports.

Kapoor is also on the Board of Directors of SJVN Arun-III Power Development Company and SJVN Lower Arun Power Development Company in Nepal, SJVN Thermal Private Limited in Buxar, Bihar & SJVN Green Energy Limited.

She has won several awards and recognitions because of her outstanding contributions to Human Resources.

Born on April 8, 1964, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Geeta Kapoor commenced her journey at SJVN in 1992 as an Officer (Personnel).

An alumnus of Himachal Pradesh University Business School, Shimla, she earned her Master’s in Business Administration specializing in Human Resource Management in 1986. She is an alumni of Loreto Convent Tara Hall, Shimla and St. Bede’s College, Shimla.