GE Aerospace inks flight ops software contract with Air India

BY PTI11 March 2024 4:48 PM GMT

New Delhi: GE Aerospace on Monday said it has signed a flight operations software contract with Air India.

“This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone as Air India becomes the first enterprise in India to adopt GE’s FlightPulse pilot app together with Safety and Fuel Insight for its entire group,” it said in a release.

With safety insight, the release said, Air India will have access to advanced analytics and real-time data monitoring to enhance safety measures and ensure optimal performance across its fleet.

The fuel insight will provide Air India with comprehensive fuel efficiency solutions, it added.

