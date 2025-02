‘GDP growth during current fiscal estimated to be 6.3%’

Kolkata: The State Bank of India (SBI), in its research, has estimated GDP growth during the current financial year (2024-25) to be 6.3 per cent, assuming that the NSO does not make major revisions to the erstwhile first and second quarter estimates.

The report said that leveraging 36 high-frequency indicators, the estimated GDP growth for the third quarter of the current financial year should be between 6.2 per cent and 6.3 per cent.

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), the real and nominal GDP growth rates for 2024-25 are projected at 6.4 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively.

The report said that a healthy rural economy is reinforcing stability and sustains momentum in other sectors.

The slowdown in the current household inflation expectations encourages higher discretionary spending and drives demand-led growth, the report said.

Capital expenditure is showing improvement in the third quarter of the current financial year, the report said.

The slowdown in the Q3 of the CY 2024 due to geopolitical developments and supply chain disruptions impacted not only India but other countries also.