GCPL rolls out ‘Taste of Purity’ campaign

Kolkata: Ganesh Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has launched a new marketing initiative titled “Taste of Purity” to strengthen the market presence of its flagship Sooji and Maida products across key markets, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and Bihar.

The campaign, which will run through February, aims to reinforce GCPL’s positioning as a “trusted household brand by highlighting the link between purity and superior taste, with a focus on families, particularly mothers and homemakers”.

Built around the central theme “Purity ka aisa taste ki jo khaye wo udd jaye,” the campaign moves beyond conventional hygiene claims to emphasise the everyday cooking experience. It seeks to convey how the use of high-quality, pure ingredients enhances taste and lightness in food, resonating with consumers who prioritise safety and quality in home cooking. It also highlights the company’s use of Colour Sorter Technology to ensure uniform and impurity-free grains.