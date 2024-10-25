Gati Shakti: DPIIT to ink MoU with Korea Transport Institute for logistics and infrastructure development

New Delhi: Gati Shakti or India’s strategy for multi-modal connectivity in the country will seek assistance from South Korea to enhance connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive through logistics and infrastructure development by reduce costs and improving efficiency.

The Logistics Division of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Transport Institute (KOTI) to develop advanced planning techniques in building logistics and infrastructure domain expertise and capacities through knowledge exchange trainings and technical assistance. Gati Shakti, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2021, aims to build world-class infrastructure in India in an integrated manner involving roads, railways, airports, ports, waterways, and logistics infrastructure. Its objective is to enhance connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive in nature.

One major step is the creation of a one-stop national single-window system where people keen on developing infrastructure can file proposals online and track their progress. So, plans like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, land ports and UDAN are operating on a digital platform to augment economic zones like agri-zones, electronic parks, defence corridors, textile and pharmaceutical clusters, industrial corridors, and fishing clusters.

The proposed MoU will establish a mechanism between the two for exchange of knowledge and expertise in infrastructure and logistics master planning for a holistic planning and infrastructure development in India. It will also provide an opportunity for exchange and dissemination of best practices, experiences, and knowledge on development of a research-led program that will help in building logistics and infrastructure domain expertise and other activities such as knowledge exchange and technical assistance. The MoU will contribute to development of skill sets and training of personnel for development of comprehensive area-based/spatial transformation plans, for improving passenger and freight connectivity, accessibility to social sector assets, townships, economic nodes, etc. and decongesting cities.

The basic objective is to create massive employment opportunities and reduce instances of migration especially in remote and economically weaker parts of the country.

KOTI is a ‘National Think Tank’ with the mission to provide recommendations and alternatives for the Korean transport policy and to create an optimal transport system through specialized research and technical innovation. It prepares 5, 10 and 15-year plans and undertakes evaluation of past projects to improve plans.

The MoU would be initially valid for five years with further extensions or role revisions as mutually agreed by both parties. It will also provide a platform to highlight the achievements under PM Gati Shakti and use of GIS data-based technology at the global stage.