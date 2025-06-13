Gas release at ONGC Rudrasagar field contained, situation under control

New Delhi: At approximately 11:45 AM on Thursday, an unexpected release of gas was detected at Well No. RDS-147, part of the ONGC Rudrasagar Field in Sivasagar district, Assam, during routine servicing operations.

Upon identifying the issue, ONGC swiftly activated its emergency protocols.

The site was immediately secured, and an emergency response team, led by the Asset Manager, arrived on-site without delay. Fortunately, no fires or injuries have been reported, and the situation is now under control.

Reinforcement teams, along with technical experts, are being deployed to ensure the well is safely and quickly brought back to normal operation. ONGC is confident that the situation will be resolved shortly.

A thorough investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the

incident.