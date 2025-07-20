Garhwal Patti Khatli Samajik Vikas Mandal honours meritorious students

New Delhi: The Garhwal Patti Khatli Samajik Vikas Mandal successfully organised the Meritorious Student Felicitation Ceremony at Diva (Durga) Mandir, Kidwai Nagar, (East) New Delhi on Sunday.

The grand event honored students belonging to Patti Khatli and residing in the Delhi-NCR region, who achieved outstanding academic performance in classes 10 and 12 during the 2024–25 session.

The event also featured various competitions for younger participants. A drawing competition was conducted for students of classes 1-5, and a quiz competition was held for students of classes 6-12. Students participated in these events with great enthusiasm and zeal.

The ceremony was graced by Piyush Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, and Tanuja Joshi, Managing Director, Venu Eye Institute, as distinguished guests, enhancing the dignity of the event. The program was organised with the support of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation).

In his inspiring address, Piyush Singh stated: “There is no substitute for hard work, and knowledge is the greatest wealth.” His motivating words served as a guiding light for both students and their parents.

At the conclusion of the program, Rajesh Pokhriyal, President, Ishwar Singh Rawat, General Secretary, along with all the office bearers of the Mandal, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all the students, parents, guests, and contributors for making the event a grand success.