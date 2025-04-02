Galogi Hydroelectric Proj sets record for power generation

Dehradun: The Galogi Hydroelectric Project near Mussoorie has recorded its highest-ever electricity generation in over a century, producing 8.075 million units in the financial year 2024-25, surpassing its previous record of 7.96 million units set in 2023-24.

Sandeep Singhal, managing director of UJVN Limited, said the 3.5 MW project, located between Kyarkuli and Bhatta in Dehradun district, continues to operate as both a power generator and a historic heritage site.

Established in 1907 during British rule, the Galogi Small Hydroelectric Project was built to supply electricity and water to Mussoorie. At the time, Mussoorie was one of the few places in India with an electricity distribution network, alongside Kolkata, Darjeeling, and Shimla. Remarkably, it remains the only hydroelectric plant from the British era still in operation, fulfilling its original purpose.

Singhal congratulated the project’s team on their achievement and encouraged them to maintain their dedication, aiming for even greater milestones in power generation.