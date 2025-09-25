GAIL to expand Jamnagar Loni LPG pipeline at cost of about Rs 5,350 crore

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited will undertake capacity expansion of Jamnagar-Loni LPG Pipeline and will lay the 1,107 km long LPG pipeline at an estimated cost of Rs 5,350 crore. The new pipeline will pass through the five states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The project will meet the growing demand for petroleum products and strengthen the energy infrastructure of the country.

The expansion will significantly enhance the transportation capacity of the existing system, and will also ensure safe, reliable and efficient delivery of fuel to consumers across multiple regions.

LPG transmission through pipeline is safer, energy efficient and more sustainable compared to LPG transport through roadways by tankers. The pipeline will also result in reduced carbon footprint, thereby aligning with net zero goals of the country.

GAIL has also approved laying of a 114 km natural gas spur line, at a cost of Rs. 450 crore, from GAIL’s Vijaipur plant to the BPCL refinery complex, located at Bina, MP, where existing capacity of the refinery is being expanded and a new petrochemical plant is also being added.

Additionally, approval was also accorded for establishing a Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant at Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The proposed facility will be developed by utilizing agri-based feedstock to produce 20 tonnes of CBG per day.

The plant will also generate 88 tonnes of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) daily, promoting circular economy and sustainable agriculture. Designed with a zero wastewater discharge system, the project reflects GAIL’s continued commitment to green energy initiatives and environmental sustainability.