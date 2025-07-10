GAIL signs gas sale and purchase pact with OIL

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited has signed a Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement with Oil India Limited (OIL) for extending the existing agreement for another 15 years, starting from July 1.

The agreement is to supply up to 900,000 Standard Cubic Meters per Day (SCMD) of natural gas from OIL’s Bakhri Tibba Block of Rajasthan covering Dandewala, Tanot and Bagi Tibba fields.

The agreement was executed by Sumit Kishore, ED (Marketing-Gas), GAIL and Ranjan Goswami, ED (BD), OIL in New Delhi.

The agreement highlights the dedication of both Maharatna CPSEs in production, transportation and distribution of natural gas available from domestic gas fields demonstrating their collaborative approach to enhancing energy security and accessibility, a statement said. The sourced gas will be supplied to state run power plant of M/s Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL).

GAIL owns and operates 16,421 km network of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of country, transmitting more than 127 MMSCMD of natural gas in financial year 2024-25.