GAIL showcases march towards greener future

Bengaluru: GAIL (India) Limited, a Partner organisation of the prestigious India Energy Week (IEW) being held in Bengaluru from December 6 to 8, 2023, is showcasing its commitment towards a cleaner and greener future at the exhibition being held on the occasion.

The India Energy Week, being organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is the first major event under India’s G20 Presidency.

The theme of the GAIL stall at the IEW exhibition, ‘Energizing a Sustainable Future’, is an affirmation of the Company’s Mission Statement - “Enhancing quality of life through clean energy and beyond.” The stall is located in Hall 4 of Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

The GAIL stall uses a variety of technologies to showcase the Company’s portfolio and its march towards new energy sources. These include an immersive video experience, augmented reality, 3D hologram, touch screen kiosks, etc. Visitors can also plant a sapling virtually at the stall and GAIL will plant real saplings at its installations later.

Not just business, visitors can entertain themselves by trying their skills in a virtual reality game to beat pollution, virtual cricket and football, and quiz rounds, etc.