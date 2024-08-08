GAIL & RRVUNL ink agreement to promote clean power in Rajasthan

Jaipur: GAIL (India) Ltd and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RRVUNL) on Thursday joined hands to optimise the operations of RRVUNL’s gas-based power plants in Rajasthan.

A Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this was signed here in the presence of Hiralal Nagar, Energy Minister, Rajasthan and Alok, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy), Govt of Rajasthan. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL and Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL were present during the MoU signing ceremony. The MoU was signed by Devendra Shringi, Chairman & MD of RRVUNL and Sumit Kishore, Executive Director (Business Development and Exploration & Production), GAIL.

With an intent of optimising the operations of gas-based power plants in Rajasthan, RRVUNL and GAIL shall explore the possibility of transferring RRVUNL’s gas-based power plant located in Dholpur and Ramgarh, Rajasthan to a proposed Joint Venture firm between GAIL & RRVUNL. Further, both the parties will work together towards setting up of around 1,000 MW of solar and wind projects in suitable land parcels, thus creating an opportunity for round the clock power.