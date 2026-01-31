GAIL reports nine-month PAT of `5,706 crore for FY26

NEW DELHI: GAIL (India) Ltd reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,03,899 crore for nine months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to Rs 1,01,580 crore in corresponding period of financial year 2024-25.

Profit before Tax (PBT) for nine months ended December 31, 2025 stood at Rs 7,387 crore as compared to Rs 12,123 crore for the corresponding period in previous year and Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 5,706 crore as compared to Rs 9,263 crore in corresponding period of previous year.

Financial Year 2024-25 included an exceptional income of Rs 2,440 crore on account of Arbitration Settlement with M/s SMTS.

Quarter on Quarter basis, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 34,076 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared to Rs 35,031 crore in Q2 FY26. PBT stood at Rs 2,030 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2,823 crore in previous quarter and PAT stood at Rs 1,603 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2,217 crore in previous quarter.

During the quarter, Average Natural Gas Transmission volume stood at 125.45 MMSCMD as against 123.59 MMSCMD in Q2 FY26. Gas marketing volume stood at 103.98 MMSCMD as against 105.49 MMSCMD in previous quarter. LHC sales stood at 200 TMT as against 223 TMT & Polymer sales stood at 218 TMT as against 209 TMT in comparison to previous quarter.

On Consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 1,06,389 crore for nine months ended December 31, 2025 as against Rs 1,05,740 crore in corresponding period of previous year. PBT for nine months ended December 31, 2025 stood at Rs 7,759 crore as against Rs 12,856 crore for corresponding period of previous year. PAT (excluding noncontrolling interest) stood at Rs 6,098 crore for nine months ended December 31, 2025 as against Rs 9,958 crore for corresponding period of previous year.

The Consolidated Revenue from Operations on quarterly basis stood at Rs 35,303 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 35,657 crore in Q2 FY26, PBT stood at Rs 2,165 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2,565 crore in previous quarter. PAT (excluding non-controlling interest) stood at Rs 1,756 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,972 crore in previous quarter.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL informed that during Q3 FY’26, 1,182 Kms of Mumbai Nagpur Jharsuguda Pipeline has been commissioned. With this, GAIL’s operational Natural Gas Pipeline network length has crossed 18,000 Kms.

Gupta further informed that GAIL Global IFSC Limited (GGIL) - GAIL’s wholly owned subsidiary company at GIFT City, has successfully commenced business operations within first year of its incorporation.

The Company has declared an interim dividend @ 50% of face value for the financial year FY26 i.e. Rs 5 per share.