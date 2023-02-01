GAIL reports highest ever revenue in Apr-Dec FY23

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,11,443 crore for nine months ended December 31, 2022, up 72 per cent from Rs 64,678 crore in the corresponding period of Financial Year 2021-22.

Profit before Tax (PBT) for nine months ended December 31, 2022 stood at Rs 5,993 crore as compared to Rs 10,044 crore during the corresponding period in previous year while

Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 4,698 crore as compared to Rs 7,681 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

Quarter on Quarter basis, Revenue from Operations was reported at Rs 35,380 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 38,491 crore in Q2 FY23. PBT stood at Rs 223 crore while PAT was Rs 246 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 1,876 crore and Rs 1,537 crore respectively in the previous quarter.

On Consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 35,940 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 38,729 crore in Q2 FY23.

PBT in Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 662 crore as against Rs 1,675 crore in Q2 FY23.

Profit after Tax was Rs 414 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 1,315 crore in Q2 FY23 (excluding Non-controlling interest).