GAIL registers PAT of Rs 2,672 cr in FY25 2nd qtr

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Ltd reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 66,622 crore for the period April – September 2024 (H1 FY25) as compared to Rs 64,050 crore in corresponding period of Financial Year 2023-24.

Profit before Tax (PBT) for H1 FY25 stood at Rs 7,095 crore as compared to Rs 5,019 crore for the corresponding period in previous year. Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 5,396 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 3,817 crore in corresponding period of previous year.

GAIL has witnessed its highest-ever half-yearly EBITDA, PBT & PAT in H1 FY25.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, Revenue from Operations was reported at Rs 32,931 crore in Q2 FY25 against Rs 33,692 crore in Q1 FY25.

PBT stood at Rs 3,453 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 3,642 crore during Q1 FY25. PAT stood at Rs 2,672 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 2,724 crore in Q1 FY25.

The Natural Gas transmission volume stood at 130.63 MMSCMD in Q2 FY25 & Gas marketing volume was 96.60 MMSCMD in Q2 FY25. The LHC & Polymer sale stood at 253 TMT & 226 TMT respectively in Q2 FY25 as compared to 218 TMT & 169 TMT respectively in Q1 FY25.

In Q2 FY25, Petrochemical segment clocked PBT of Rs 157 crore as against loss of Rs 42 crore in Q1 FY25. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, CMD, GAIL mentioned that Petrochemical segment is expected to be reasonably profitable in FY25.

On Consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 68,803 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 65,898 crore during H1 FY24. PBT in H1 FY25 stood at Rs 7,583 crore as against Rs 5,421 crore in H1 FY24. PAT (excluding Non-controlling interest) was Rs 5,876 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 4,236 crore in H1 FY24. The company has incurred a capex of Rs 1,885 crore during the current quarter, mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals etc., taking cumulative capex upto H1 FY25 to Rs 3,544 crore.