GAIL pots revenue of Rs 35,031 cr & PAT of Rs 2,217 cr in FY26 Sept qtr

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Ltd reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 69,824 crore for the period April – September 2025 as compared to Rs 66,622 crore in corresponding period of Financial Year 2024-25.

Profit before Tax (PBT) for H1 FY26 stood at Rs 5,357 crore as compared to Rs 7,095 crore for the corresponding period in previous year. Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 4,104 crore in H1 FY26 as compared to Rs 5,396 crore in corresponding period of previous year.

On Quarter on Quarter basis, Revenue from Operations was reported at Rs 35,031 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 34,792 crore in Q1 FY26. PBT stood at Rs 2,823 crore in Q2 FY-26 as against Rs 2,533 crore during Q1 FY26. PAT stood at Rs 2,217 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,886 crore in Q1 FY26.

The Natural Gas transmission volume stood at 123.59 MMSCMD in Q2 FY-26 & Gas marketing volume was 105.49 MMSCMD in Q2 FY26.

The LHC & Polymer sale stood at 223 TMT & 209 TMT respectively in Q2 FY26 as compared to 198 TMT & 177 TMT respectively in Q1 FY26.

On consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 71,086 crore in H1 FY26 as against Rs 68,803 crore during H1 FY25. PBT in H1 FY26 stood at Rs 5,594 crore as against Rs 7,583 crore in H1 FY25. PAT (excluding Non-controlling interest) was Rs 4,342 crore in H1 FY26 as against Rs 5,876 crore in H1 FY25.

GAIL’s C&MD Sandeep Kumar Gupta mentioned that GAIL’s Srikakulum Angul i.e. SAPL Pipeline has been dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister. Gupta further informed that GAIL has got PNGRB’s authorization to lay Vijaipur-Bina Pipeline involving a capex of ~ Rs 450 crore to be completed in 3 years duration.

The Company has incurred a Capex of ~ Rs 1,662 crore during the current quarter, mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals etc., taking cumulative capex upto H1 FY26 to Rs 4,838 crore.