GAIL posts PAT of Rs 2,049 crore in Q4 FY25, `11,312 crore for full fiscal

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Ltd, the state-owned natural gas major, on Tuesday announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year ended March 31, 2025, showcasing a year marked by solid growth in revenue and profitability.

On a standalone basis, GAIL reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,37,288 crore for FY25, an increase from Rs 1,30,638 crore in FY24. The company’s EBITDA rose significantly to Rs 19,168 crore from Rs 15,583 crore a year ago. Profit Before Tax (PBT) climbed to Rs 14,825 crore compared to Rs 11,555 crore in the previous fiscal, while Profit After Tax (PAT) surged to Rs 11,312 crore from Rs 8,836 crore in FY24.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, the company reported revenue from operations at Rs 35,707 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 34,958 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 3,783 crore as against Rs 6,027 crore in Q3 FY25. PBT stood at Rs 2,701 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 5,029 crore during Q3 FY25. PAT was Rs 2,049 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 3,867 crore in Q3 FY25.

Operational Performance:

GAIL witnessed steady growth in its core operations for the fiscal year. Natural gas transmission volumes rose by 6 per cent to 127.32 million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD) in FY25 from 120.46 MMSCMD in FY24. Gas marketing volumes also increased to 101.49 MMSCMD from 98.45 MMSCMD.

Polymer production grew by 6 per cent to 827 thousand metric tonnes (TMT), while production of liquid hydrocarbons (LHC) stood at 947 TMT in FY25 as against 996 TMT in FY24.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, natural gas transmission volume stood at 120.83 MMSCMD in Q4 FY25 as against 125.93 MMSCMD in Q3 FY25. Gas marketing volume stood at 106.53 MMSCMD in Q4 FY25 as against 103.46 MMSCMD in previous quarter. LHC sales stood at 198 TMT in Q4 FY25 as against 282 TMT in Q3 FY25 & Polymer sales jumped by 4 per cent to 229 TMT as against 221 TMT in comparison to previous quarter.

On a consolidated basis, GAIL reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,42,291 crore for FY25, up from Rs 1,33,500 crore in FY24. EBITDA came in at Rs 20,643 crore, up from Rs 16,986 crore, while PBT increased to Rs 16,096 crore from Rs 12,595 crore. Consolidated PAT (excluding minority interest) stood at Rs 12,450 crore, a rise from Rs 9,899 crore in FY24.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations was reported at Rs 36,551 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 36,937 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 4,207 crore as against Rs 6,381 crore in Q3 FY25. PBT stood at Rs 3,240 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 5,272 crore during Q3 FY25. PAT was Rs 2,492 crore (excluding minority interest) in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 4,082 crore in Q3 FY25.

Dividend and Capital Expenditure:

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share (face value Rs 10), subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share, bringing the total dividend payout ratio for FY25 to 43.59 per cent.

Chairman and Managing Director Sandeep Kumar Gupta highlighted the company’s capital investment during the year, stating that GAIL incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 10,512 crore in FY25, underlining its continued focus on growth and infrastructure development.