GAIL posts PAT of `2,724 cr in Q1 FY25

New Delhi: State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd on Tuesday declared the standalone and consolidated financial results for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY2024-25.



On standalone basis, the company reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 33,692 crore in Q1 FY-25 as against Rs 32,227 crore in Q1 FY-24. The Profit before Tax (PBT) in Q1 FY-25 stood at Rs 3,642 crore as against Rs 1,889 crore in Q1 FY-24.

Profit after Tax (PAT) in Q1 FY-25 stood at Rs 2,724 crore as against Rs 1,412 crore in Q1 FY-24 mainly on account of increased Gas Transmission volumes, increased domestic Natural Gas Marketing volume and improved Natural Gas marketing margins.

On consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 34,822 crore in Q1 FY-25 as against Rs 32,833 crore during Q4 FY-24.

Profit before Tax (PBT) in Q1 FY-25 stood at Rs 4,114 crore as against Rs 3,099 crore in Q4 FY-24.

PAT (excluding Non-controlling interest) was Rs 3,183 crore in Q1 FY-25 as against Rs 2,469 crore in Q4 FY-24.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL said that, the company has incurred a Capex of about Rs 1,659 crore during the current quarter, mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals, Equity to JVs, etc. which is about 21 per cent of annual target of Rs 8,044 crore.

He further stated that GAIL has advanced its Net Zero carbon target for scope-1 and scope-2 emissions to 2035 from earlier 2040.