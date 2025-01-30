GAIL posts highest-ever 9-mnth PAT of `9,263 crore for FY2024-25

New Delhi: State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd on Thursday declared its financial and oprational results for the third quarter and April-December period of current fiscal (FY25).

The company reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,01,580 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to Rs 98,304 crore in corresponding period of financial year 2023-24.

Profit before Tax (PBT) for nine months ended December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 12,123 crore, up by 39 per cent as compared to Rs 8,713 crore for the corresponding period in previous year, mainly on account of exceptional income due to SMTS settlement and also due to increase in gas transmission volumes, increased realization in liquid hydrocarbons and better performance of petrochemicals. Profit after Tax (PAT) is up by 39 per cent to Rs 9,263 crore as compared to Rs 6,660 crore in corresponding period of previous year.

The company’s Revenue from Operations on Quarter-on-Quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, increased by 6 per cent to Rs 34,958 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 32,931 crore in Q2 FY25. PBT registered an increase of 46 per cent to Rs 5,029 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3,453 crore in previous quarter and PAT increased by 45 per cent to Rs 3,867 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2,672 crore in previous quarter.

During the quarter, Average Natural Gas Transmission volume stood at 125.93 MMSCMD as against 130.63 MMSCMD in Q2 FY25. Gas marketing volume stood at 103.46 MMSCMD as against 96.60 MMSCMD in previous quarter. LHC sales stood at 282 TMT as against 253 TMT & Polymer sales stood at 221 TMT as against 226 TMT in comparison to previous quarter.

On Consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 1,05,740 crore for nine months ended December 31, 2024 as against Rs 1,00,666 crore in corresponding period of previous year. PBT for nine months ended December 31, 2024 is up by 35 per cent to Rs 12,856 crore as against Rs 9,496 crore for corresponding period of previous year.

PAT (excluding Non-controlling interest) is up by 34 per cent to Rs 9,958 crore for nine months ended December 31, 2024 as against Rs 7,431 crore for corresponding period of previous year.

The Consolidated Revenue from Operations on quarterly basis was up by 9 per cent to Rs 36,937 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 33,981 crore in Q2 FY25, PBT registered a growth of 52 per cent to Rs 5,272 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3,470 crore in previous quarter. PAT (excluding Non-controlling interest) increased by 52 per cent to Rs 4,082 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2,694 crore in previous quarter.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & MD, GAIL informed that in Q3 FY25, GAIL has accounted for an exceptional income of $ 285 million (Rs 2,440 crore) from SEFE Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte. Ltd as settlement towards withdrawal of arbitration proceedings.

The Company has declared an interim dividend @ 65 per cent for the financial year FY 2024-25 i.e. Rs 6.50 per share.