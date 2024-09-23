GAIL organises CBG workshop for diverse group of stakeholders under aegis of MoPNG

Varanasi: Under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG), GAIL (India) Ltd successfully organised a workshop here. The event attracted a diverse group of stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, oil and gas public sector undertakings (PSUs), City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities, technology providers, financial institutions and various Ministries and Department representatives.

The CBG workshop was graced by Asheesh Joshi, Joint Secretary (GP), MoP&NG, where he emphasized on various schemes of the Government of India like SATAT Scheme, CBG-CGD Synchronization Scheme, Biomass Aggregation Machinery (BAM) Scheme and Direct Pipeline Injection (DPI) Scheme.

The BAM Scheme aims to facilitate the aggregation of biomass, which is essential for CBG production. This involves collecting, processing, and transporting biomass from various sources to ensure a consistent supply for biogas plants.

The DPI Scheme enables the direct injection of CBG into the City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks. This allows for the integration of CBG into existing natural gas infrastructure, making it accessible for consumers.

During the workshop, S N Yadav, Executive Director (CBG), GAIL, Sashi Bhusan Pandey, GM (O&M – NG P/L) and Sushil Kumar, General Manager (CGD) were also present along with their team members.

The workshop aimed to enhance awareness and foster collaboration within the growing CBG ecosystem, highlighting the Government of India’s initiatives to promote renewable energy. Key topics discussed included the SATAT Scheme, CBG-CGD Synchronization Scheme, Biomass Aggregation Machinery (BAM) Scheme, Direct Pipeline Injection (DPI) Scheme, financial incentives, and best practices for project execution and investment in the CBG sector.