GAIL opens 10th round of ‘GAIL Pankh’ for investment in Start-Ups

New Delhi: Continuing its commitment to support innovative Start-Ups, GAIL (India) Ltd on Tuesday launched the 10th round of its initiative ‘GAIL Pankh’ through which interested Start-Ups can apply for equity investment from the Maharatna PSU.

They can apply through the link ‘GAIL Pankh’ on GAIL website https://gailonline.com. The 10th round will remain open from April 1, 2025 till May 31, 2025.

Start-Ups operating in focus areas which mainly include Natural Gas, Petrochemicals, Energy, Project management, E-commerce, Fintech, IoT and Data mining, Environment, Health, Social, Security and Safety, may apply for funding.

GAIL has a corpus of Rs 500 crore for its Start-Up initiative.

‘GAIL Pankh’ underscores GAIL’s dedication to drive excellence through innovation, collaboration and meaningful community engagement. It was launched in 2017 and till date, GAIL has conducted nine rounds for solicitation of investment proposals.

Recently, GAIL received the prestigious ‘Start-Up Excellence Award’ in the ‘Investment in Start-Ups’ category at the Governance Now 11th PSU Awards.

The award recognizes GAIL’s significant contribution and commitment in supporting and investing in innovative Start-Ups.