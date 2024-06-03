GAIL launches ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ campaign

New Delhi: Known for its innovative campaigns to encourage people-driven efforts for environment conservation, GAIL (India) Ltd has launched yet another series ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ to highlight the accessibility and benefits of embracing new, clean and environmentally friendly fuel options – Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas offered by GAIL and its group companies.

Representing one more venture by GAIL in Business-to-Consumer (B2C) digital communication, the campaign is strategically geared towards engaging retail Natural Gas consumers across India. ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’, which comprises four short films in a mini-series format, tells the stories of a close-knit middle-class Indian family and how they navigate their challenges through a smarter choice of fuel usage, switching to D-PNG (Domestic Pipe Natural Gas), C-PNG (Commercial Pipe Natural Gas), CNG and Industrial PNG.

A witty and emotional delivery of the story line and character arcs of the Mishra family makes their stories relatable, engaging the viewers to not only enjoy these short films but also encourage them to think about a shift to clean fuel. These 4-5 minutes content capsules will be promoted digitally through digital and social media including GAIL’s YouTube channel, banners and influencer engagements across platforms. (YouTube channel link: https://bit.ly/GAIL-WKEH ) Well-known actors Srikant Verma, Divya Jagdale, Luv Vispute and Ahmed Khan play key roles in the four episodic short films, adding a relatable and compelling touch to the message of sustainability and progress.