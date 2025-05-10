GAIL inks MoU to set up 1 GW renewable power projects in Karnataka

New Delhi: State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to explore the setting up of renewable energy projects of up to 1 gigawatt (GW) in the state. “Under the MoU, the Government of Karnataka would facilitate GAIL to obtain necessary permissions/registrations/approvals/clearance/ incentives, etc., from the concerned departments of the state, as per the prevailing policies/rules and regulations of the state government. GAIL intends to set up renewable energy projects of up to 1 GW within a period of five years,” the company said in a statement. The company is targeting net-zero carbon emissions for its operations by 2035, and renewable energy projects are part of the plan for achieving that goal.

The MoU was signed in Bengaluru on May 9, 2025, in the presence of MB Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, and KJ George, Karnataka’s Minister for Energy, by S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary in the state’s Commerce & Industries Department, and GAIL Executive Director (SD & Renewables) Parivesh Chugh. “We welcome GAIL’s strategic interest in Karnataka. This MoU reaffirms our commitment to facilitating clean energy investments while driving industrial growth. Karnataka’s policy ecosystem, skilled workforce, and land availability make it a natural partner for companies focused on sustainability,” Patil added.