GAIL (India) R&D Centre

The groundbreaking ceremony for upcoming GAIL R&D Centre in Sector 22, Industrial Model Township (IMT), Sohna, Haryana was done on Thursday by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, in presence of Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (BD) and senior officials of GAIL (India) Limited. The new R&D Centre is envisioned as a state-of-the-art, future-ready innovation hub that will strengthen GAIL’s technological capabilities across its core business and emerging clean energy domains.