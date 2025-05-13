GAIL (India) Limited reports its highest ever EBITDA, PBT & PAT

New Delhi: Shri Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL (India) Limited said that the robust performance during FY25 is primarily driven by better physical & financial performance across all major segments. Despite challenges in the global economy, our company had a landmark year, reaching unprecedented financial milestones and achieving the highest-ever EBITDA, PBT and PAT in GAIL’s history. The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹ 1 per equity share (face value of ₹10 per equity share) for the financial year 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹6.50 per equity share Consequently, the dividend pay-out ratio for the Financial year stands at 43.59 %. He further stated that the Company has incurred a Capex of Rs. 10,512 Crores during the FY25.

He further informed that GAIL Gas Limited (GGL), a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL was incorporated in May 2008 for developing City Gas Distribution business as its focus area. GGL currently owns & operates 16 GAs across India. Further GAIL received PNGRB authorisation for development of CGD network in 6 GAs i.e. Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhubaneshwar & Cuttack in March 2018. In order to have a single entity for development of GAIL’s CGD Business and for bringing business synergy, efficiency & retail retail-focused business approach, the Board has recommended to transfer the 6GAs of GAIL to GGL subject to the approval of CCEA.

Financial Highlights

GAIL (India) Ltd reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,37,288 Crores in FY25 as against Rs 1,30,638 Crores in FY24. EBITDA in FY25 stood at Rs 19,168 Crores as against Rs 15,583 Crores in FY24. Profit before Tax (PBT) in FY25 stood at Rs 14,825 Crores as against Rs 11,555 Crores in FY24. Profit after Tax (PAT) in FY25 stood at Rs 11,312 Crores as against Rs 8,836 Crores in FY24.

Quarter on Quarter basis, Revenue from Operations was reported at Rs 35,707 Crores in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 34,958 Crores in Q3 FY25. EBITDA in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 3,783 Crores as against Rs 6,027 Crores in Q3 FY25. PBT stood at Rs 2,701 Crores in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 5,029 Crores during Q3 FY25.

PAT was Rs 2,049 Crores in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 3,867 Crores in Q3 FY25.

Operational Highlights

During the year, Natural gas transmission volume registered growth of 6% to 127.32 MMSCMD as against 120.46 MMSCMD in FY24. Gas marketing volume stood at 101.49 MMSCMD in FY25 as against 98.45 MMSCMD in FY24. LHC production stood at 947 TMT as against 996 TMT & Polymer production increased by 6% to 827 TMT as against 777 TMT in comparison to previous year.

During the quarter, Natural gas transmission volume stood at 120.83 MMSCMD in Q4 FY25 as against 125.93 MMSCMD in Q3 FY25. Gas marketing volume stood at 106.53 MMSCMD as against 103.46 MMSCMD in previous quarter. LHC sales stood at 198 TMT as against 282 TMT & Polymer sales jumped by 4% to 229 TMT as against 221 TMT in comparison to previous quarter.

Financial Highlight (Consolidated)

On a consolidated basis, GAIL (India) Ltd reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,42,291 Crores in FY25 as against Rs 1,33,500 Crores in FY24. EBITDA in FY25 stood at Rs 20,643 Crores as against Rs 16,986 Crores in FY24. Profit before Tax (PBT) in FY25 stood at Rs 16,096 Crores as against Rs 12,595 Crores in FY24. Profit after Tax (PAT) in FY25 stood at Rs 12,450 Crores (excluding minority interest) as against Rs 9,899 Crores in FY24.

Quarter on Quarter basis, Revenue from Operations was reported at Rs 36,551 Crores in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 36,937 Crores in Q3 FY25. EBITDA in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 4,207 Crores as against Rs 6,381 Crores in Q3 FY25. PBT stood at Rs 3,240 Crores in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 5,272 Crores during Q3 FY25.

PAT was Rs 2,492 Crores (excluding minority interest) in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 4,082 Crores in Q3 FY25.