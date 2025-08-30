GAIL (India) holds 41st AGM virtually for sixth straight year, showcases record performance

NEW DELHI: GAIL (India) Ltd conducted its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Friday, marking the sixth year of holding the event online. During the meeting, the company highlighted its financial performance and key operational milestones.

The company reported its highest-ever profits in FY25, with Profit Before Tax (PBT) rising 28 per cent to Rs 14,825 crore from Rs 11,555 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) climbing 28 per cent to Rs 11,312 crore against Rs 8,836 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations also grew to Rs 1,3,288 crore.

Chairman and MD Sandeep Kumar Gupta highlighted that GAIL executed capital expenditure of Rs 10,512 crore in FY25 while continuing to expand India’s natural gas infrastructure. The company commissioned 277 km of pipelines and advanced major projects, including the Durgapur–Haldia and Mumbai–Nagpur–Jharsuguda corridors. Its natural gas transmission volumes hit an all-time high at 127.32 MMSCMD.

GAIL also scaled up its city gas distribution network, adding over 12 lakh PNG connections and 507 CNG stations, taking its cumulative base to 95.7 lakh households and 3,100 stations. LNG imports reached a record 141 cargoes, while the Dabhol LNG terminal became an all-weather port after completion of its breakwater project.

The company is strengthening its petrochemical business with new polypropylene and PTA plants and has forayed into clean energy with its first compressed biogas plant in Ranchi. It is also investing in hydrogen, renewable energy, carbon capture, and coal gasification projects through joint ventures.

GAIL maintained strong governance with NIL comments from CAG for the 16th year and top credit ratings from Fitch, Moody’s, ICRA, CARE, and India Ratings. It also retained its position in the FTSE4Good Index for ESG standards.