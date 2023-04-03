GAIL inaugurates centre for digitisation and centralisation of its payments process

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Ltd on Monday took a major step towards complete digitisation, centralisation and automation of its payment processes with the inauguration of its first state-of-the-art centre for Vendor Invoice Management Shared Service Centre which has been partnered with IBM Consulting.

Titled ‘SARATHI’, the centre is a modern facility that will serve as a pan-India hub for processing and managing vendor invoices. The GAIL centre went live with SAP-OpenText’s Vendor Invoice Management.

It is a step forward for GAIL’s ongoing efforts to streamline, digitise, automate and bring further efficiencies in its accounts payable processes. With the central theme of improving vendor experiences, the developed centralised VIM by GAIL aims to provide prompt payments, better experiences, enhanced efficiencies & transparency with to end users. Speaking at the inauguration of the centre, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & MD, GAIL said the company is playing a pivotal role in developing the Indian economy and is positioning itself to remain competitive and succeed in today’s digital world. “We are leveraging latest technologies with Shared Service Centre to optimise our operations, gain agility and improve ease of doing business. We believe this transformational program will bring significant benefits to our business and its related stakeholders,” Gupta said.

R K Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL said “the Shared Service Center - ‘SARATHI’, Supplier Portal - ‘SPARSH’ and ‘ASHA’ are key initiatives for us to consolidate operations from across GAIL. This will enable us to operate on one standardised platform while driving efficiencies across the Finance operations and enhancing vendor experiences.” He said the program has been implemented in a record timeframe which is a testament to the close collaboration between GAIL and its partners such as OpenText, SAP and IBM.