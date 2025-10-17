GAIL Gas Ltd to cut CNG, D-PNG prices from Oct 17

Noida: As a festive gesture ahead of the auspicious occasion of Diwali, GAIL Gas Limited is reducing the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic Piped Natural Gas (D-PNG) across its operational areas in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Odisha, effective from October 17, 2025.

The cost of CNG will decrease by Rs 1.50 per kg while that of domestic PNG will go down by Rs 1.50 per SCM.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is continuously working on various policy measures to create favourable and financially sustainable ecosystem for development of CNG and DPNG market in country.

“This step to reduce prices has been taken to support the Government of India’s vision for a natural gas-based economy and to encourage customers to adopt this environment-friendly fuel,” said Goutom Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer, GAIL Gas Limited.