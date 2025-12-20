Gail Gas bags 2 awards

GAIL Gas Ltd has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Pioneer in Energy Transformation – Energy Brand’ award at the ET Edge Global Sustainability Alliance (GSA) program in New Delhi. Adding to this proud moment, CEO, Goutom Chakraborty has been recognised as ‘Pioneer of Energy Transformation – Energy Leader’, acknowledging his vision, innovation and leadership which are helping to shape the India’s dynamic and evolving energy landscape. The award was received by our Chief Operating Officer Sudhir Kumar Dixit on behalf of GAIL Gas.