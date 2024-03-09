GAIL & GAIL Gas announce significant cut in CNG prices across several key locations

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary GAIL Gas Limited, have announced a substantial reduction in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across several key locations in India where they operate.

The price reduction aims to make CNG more accessible and affordable for consumers, thereby encouraging the widespread adoption of cleaner fuel options and promoting sustainable transportation practices.

The price of CNG at GAIL and GAIL Gas CNG outlets has been decreased by Rs. 2.50 per kg. The CNG Price at Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur (East Singhbhum), Bhubaneshwar (Kordha), and Cuttack, stands revised as Rs 81.17, Rs 84.54, Rs 87.15, Rs 87.08, Rs 87.26 and Rs 87.60, per kg respectively.

CNG Prices at GAIL Gas authorised Geographical Areas (GAs) are: Meerut - Rs 79, Sonipat - Rs 80.4, Dewas & Firozabad - Vrindavan - Bharatpur - Rs 89.50, Bengaluru - Rs 81.50, Dehradun & Raisen - Sehore - Shajapur - Rs 88.50, Mirzapur - Chandauli - Sonbhadra - Rs 84.50 ; Puri - Ganjam - Nayagarh & Adityapur - Rs 84.50; Giridih - Dhanbad- Rs 71.50; Sundergarh- Jharsuguda - Rs 67.50 and Dakshin Kannada - Rs 81.

The decision to lower CNG prices comes at a crucial time when the automotive industry is witnessing a surge in the production and adoption of CNG vehicles by leading manufacturers such as Suzuki Motors, Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra and others.

Speaking on the announcement, Goutom Chakraborty, CEO GAIL Gas & Executive Director (CGD), GAIL, said, “At GAIL, we are committed to promoting the use of clean and affordable energy solutions to benefit both consumers and the environment. The reduction in CNG prices reflects our dedication to making sustainable transportation accessible to all, while also supporting the government’s initiatives towards cleaner air and reduced carbon footprint.”

The reduced prices of CNG will not only result in cost savings for consumers but also contribute to a healthier and more sustainable environment. GAIL encourages individuals, businesses, and transportation fleets to take advantage of this opportunity to switch to CNG and join the movement towards a cleaner and greener future.