GAIL feted for exploits in field of hydrogen at FIPI Oil & Gas Awards

New Delhi: GAIL (India) LTD has received the “Initiatives in Promoting Hydrogen Company of the Year” Award in the prestigious FIPI Oil & Gas Awards 2023 held here.

Hardeep S Puri, Union minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas presented the award to Sandeep Kumar Gupta, CMD GAIL on Tuesday.

Suresh Gopi, Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas and Pankaj Jain, secretary, MoPNG were also present on the occasion.

RK Jain, director (Finance), Deepak Gupta, director (Projects) and Ayush Gupta, director (HR), GAIL were present at the event.

The award recognises GAIL’s significant contributions to the advancements in the field of hydrogen and for initiatives in the field of hydrogen through substantial capex investments and advancements in R&D. The award underscores GAIL’s unwavering commitment to driving India’s aspiration for clean energy transition and energy security with innovative and sustainable energy solutions.