GAIL Director (Finance) R K Jain wins ‘CFO Leadership Award’

New Delhi: Rakesh Kumar Jain, Director (Finance) of GAIL (India) Limited, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘CFO Leadership Award’ by CMO Asia. The award was presented at the 14th Edition of CMO Asia Awards ceremony held in Singapore on August 17, 2023. A Cost & Management Accountant by profession, Jain joined GAIL in 1992 as a Management Trainee and has been part of growth trajectory of the company. Prior to his appointment as Director (Finance), he held the position of Executive Director (Finance & Accounts) in GAIL. Additionally, he holds the position of Director in IGL, GAIL Gas Limited, GAIL Global (USA) Inc. and GAIL Global (USA) LNG LLC.

