GAIL declares interim dividend of Rs 4 per share

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has declared Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 of 40 per cent on the paid-up Equity Share Capital, which is Rs 4 per Equity share (Total Dividend amount: Rs 2,630 crore) with a record date of March 21, 2023. The Board of Directors accorded the approval in a meeting held on Monday.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL (India) Limited stated that the Company has been providing shareholders with a steady long-term returns on their investments.

Further, based on current shareholding of Govt of India (51.52 per cent), Dividend of about Rs 1,355 crore shall be paid to Govt of India, while other shareholders will receive about Rs 1,275 crore.