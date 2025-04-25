GAIL & CONCOR sign MoU to explore adoption of LNG as an alternative fuel for logistics sector

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Ltd and CONCOR have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the adoption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an alternative fuel for the logistics sector.

The MoU was signed on April 23, 2025, in New Delhi, in the presence of Sanjay Kumar, Director (Marketing), GAIL; Sanjay Swarup, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), CONCOR; and senior officers from both organisations.

The MoU was signed by Kapil Kumar Jain, Executive Director (Marketing - Retail LNG), GAIL, and Ahmed Wasi Khan, General Manager (P&S), CONCOR. The MoU aims to assess the feasibility of using LNG as fuel for CONCOR’s logistics fleet.

This collaboration seeks to harness LNG’s advantages as a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to diesel, which could result in reduced emissions and lower operational costs.

The agreement underscores India’s growing commitment to sustainable practices and energy efficiency in the logistics sector through the adoption of alternative fuels

Sanjay Kumar, Director (Marketing), GAIL emphasised that GAIL holds the largest LNG portfolio in the country, with contracts spanning multiple geographies worldwide; positioning it as a reliable LNG supplier. LNG as a transportation fuel is poised to be a game-changer for the transportation industry, and India is steadily gaining momentum in adopting this cleaner fuel alternative.

This MoU reinforces a mutually beneficial partnership between leading conglomerates, fostering a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly logistics framework.

On this occasion, Sanjay Swaroop, CMD CONCOR highlighted that the MoU is yet another step towards CONCOR’s commitment to provide sustainable logistics solutions to the customers for which the company has already established LNG station at MMLP Khatuwas, and procured a large fleet of 130 LNG trailers, which is resulting in reduction in carbon foot prints in CONCOR’s day to day operations.