GAIL completes laying over 97.6% of Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited has completed laying of over 97.6% of the integrated Jagdishpur – Haldia – Bokaro - Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL), popularly known as “Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga”, carrying Natural Gas to Eastern and North-Eastern part of India. Of this, almost 96.6% has been put under commercial operations.

The integrated JHBDPL including Barauni – Guwahati Pipeline having an authorized pipeline length of 3,306 km passes through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam. Presently, 3,227 km of pipeline section has been laid and 3,119 km of Pipeline Section including Phulpur – Dobhi – Bokaro – Durgapur, Bokaro – Angul – Dhamra, Dobhi – Barauni – Guwahati Pipeline sections have already been put under commercial operation. The pipeline is presently transporting 12.26 Million Standard Cubic Meter Per Day (MMSCMD) of Natural Gas including supplies to four fertilizer plants, two refineries (Barauni and Paradip refineries), industrial consumers and 32 City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks including Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Kolkata etc. along pipeline route.

With respect to Durgapur – Haldia Section (294 km), GAIL has already put 132 km of Pipeline section upto Kolkata under commercial operation. Further out of balance 162 km of pipeline section to Haldia, 103 km of pipeline laying has been completed. GAIL is also laying Dhamra – Haldia Section having an authorized pipeline length of 240 km of which GAIL has already laid 198 km of pipeline. Due to limited availability of Right of Use (RoU), the completion of Durgapur – Haldia Section and Dhamra - Haldia Section of JHBDPL expansion is being extended from March 2025 to December 2025. With the completion of balance section of Durgapur – Haldia and Dhamra – Haldia Pipeline, GAIL will transport Natural Gas to Haldia refinery, CGD Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and other industrial consumers along the pipeline route.