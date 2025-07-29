GAIL clocks revenue of Rs 34,792 crore, PAT of Rs 1,886 crore in April-June qtr

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Ltd reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 34,792 crore in Q1 FY2025-26 as against Rs 33,692 crore in Q1 FY2024-25. Profit before Tax (PBT) in Q1 FY2025-26 stood at Rs 2,533 crore as against Rs 3,642 crore in Q1 FY2024-25. Profit after Tax (PAT) in Q1 FY2025-26 stood at Rs 1,886 crore as against Rs 2,724 crore in Q1 FY2024-25.

On quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q basis, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 34,792 crore in Q1 FY2025-26 as against Rs 35,707 crore in Q4 FY2024-25. PBT stood at Rs 2,533 crore in Q1 FY2025-26 as against Rs 2,701 crore during Q4 FY2024-25. PAT stood at Rs 1,886 crore in Q1 FY2025-26 as against Rs 2,049 crore in Q4 FY2024-25.

On Consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 35,429 crore in Q1 FY2025-26 as against Rs 36,551 crore during Q4 FY2024-25. PBT in Q1 FY2025-26 stood at Rs 3,029 crore as against Rs 3,240 crore in Q4 FY2024-25.

Profit after Tax (excluding Non-controlling interest) was Rs 2,369 crore in Q1 FY2025-26 as against Rs 2,492 crore in Q4 FY2024-25.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL said that, the Company has incurred a Capex of ~ Rs 3,176 crore during the current quarter, mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals, Equity contribution to JVs, etc.

Gupta also informed that GAIL has got PNGRB’s authorization for capacity expansion of Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline from 3.25 MMTPA to 6.5 MMTPA involving an estimated capex of ~Rs 5,000 Crores & is expected to be completed within three Years.

This project will cut down on CO₂ emissions significantly & reduce road mishaps and leaks.

GAIL (India) Limited has also been included in the prestigious FTSE4Good Index series for the seventh consecutive year, underlining GAIL’s Sustainability efforts and strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance.