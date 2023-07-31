GAIL clocks PAT of `1,412 crore in June quarter of current fiscal

GAIL (India) Limited reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 32,227 crore in Q1 FY24 as against Rs 37,572 crore in Q1 FY23. Profit before Tax (PBT) in Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 1,889 crore as against Rs 3,894 crore in Q1 FY23. Profit after Tax (PAT) in Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 1,412 crore as against Rs 2,915 crore in Q1 FY23.

Quarter on Quarter basis, Revenue from Operations was reported at Rs 32,227 crore in Q1 FY24 as against Rs 32,858 crore in Q4 FY23. PBT registered a robust growth of 220 per cent to Rs 1,889 crore in Q1 FY24 as against Rs 591 crore during Q4 FY23. PAT increased by 134 per cent to Rs 1,412 crore in Q1 FY24 as against Rs 604 crore in Q4 FY23 mainly on account of increased Gas Marketing and Transmission volumes & increased Transmission tariff realisation.

During the quarter, Natural gas transmission volume registered a growth of 7 per cent to 116.33 MMSCMD in Q1 FY24 as against 108.23 MMSCMD in Q4 FY23. Gas marketing volume increased by 2 per cent to 98.84 MMSCMD as against 96.46 MMSCMD in previous quarter. LHC sales increased by 7 per cent to 247 TMT as against 230 TMT & Polymer sales also increased by 37 per cent to 162 TMT as against 118 TMT in comparison to previous quarter.

On Consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 32,849 crore in Q1 FY24 as against Rs 33,264 crore during Q4 FY23. PBT in Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 2,283 crore as against Rs 689 crore in Q4 FY23. PAT (excluding Non-controlling interest) was Rs 1,792 crore in Q1 FY24 as against Rs 634 crore in Q4 FY23.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL said that the Company has incurred a Capex of about Rs .2,391 crore during the current quarter, mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals, Equity to JVs, etc. which is about 31 per cent of annual target of Rs 7,750 crore. He informed that GAIL has been authorized to build Gurdaspur- Jammu Natural Gas pipeline having length of 160 km with Capex of Rs 522 crore.