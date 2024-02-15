GAIL Chairman & MD conferred ‘CEO with HR Orientation’ award

Mumbai: Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL (India) Limited has been conferred with the ‘CEO with HR Orientation’ award at the 32nd World HRD Congress & Awards held here.

Gupta received the award for his business-related HR sensitivity and savviness, communication effectiveness with and towards employees, innovation within other HR disciplines and areas, and change management, according to a statement by the organisers.

Gupta has wide experience of over 35 years in the oil and gas industry. Before joining GAIL in October 2022, he held the position of Director (Finance) since August 2019 on the Board of Indian Oil Corporation. Gupta is also the Chairman of Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) for the year 2023-25.