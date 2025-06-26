GAIL becomes 1st Maharatna PSU to go-live with SAP S/4 HANA

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Ltd has successfully gone live with SAP S/4 HANA in a formal launch on June 25, 2025 by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL in the presence of R K Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL, Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects), GAIL, Ayush Gupta, Director (HR), GAIL, Sanjay Kumar, Director (Marketing), GAIL, Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (BD), GAIL and Rajnesh Singh, Chief Vigilance Officer, GAIL. Joining them on this landmark occasion were Manish Prasad, President & Managing Director, SAP, Indian Subcontinent and other distinguished seniors from GAIL & SAP, who witnessed this significant digital milestone.

Speaking on the occasion Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & MD, GAIL remarked “This is a strategic leap forward that will help us deliver even greater value to our customers, employees and stakeholders.”

With this initiative christened “Navodaya”, GAIL becomes the first Maharatna PSU to achieve this milestone. Despite the complexities involved, the implementation and migration has been completed within the scheduled time of one year.

RK Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL highlighting the benefits of this new enterprise said “This transition to a cloud-enabled intelligent ERP system is not about technology – it’s about building a stronger, smarter, and more agile enterprise.”

This strategic migration involved a full transition from the company’s legacy ECC system to the next-generation SAP S/4HANA Cloud, strengthening GAIL’s IT foundation for future growth and innovation.



