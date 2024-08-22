GAIL and Petron ink MoU for setting up a bio-ethylene plant in India

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited and Petron Scientech Inc (Petron) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore setting up of a 500 Kilo Tons per Annum (KTA) bio-ethylene plant along with its downstream unit(s) in India, based on bio-ethanol produced in the plant in a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) mode.

Sumit Kishore, Executive Director (Business Development and Exploration & Production), GAIL and Yogi Sarin, CEO, Petron signed the non-binding MoU yesterday in the presence of Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL.

In line with the MoU, GAIL and Petron will jointly undertake feasibility studies to ascertain technical viability and financial prospects of the project. Both the parties endeavour to secure investment approval from their respective management for investment in the project and forming a

JV company.