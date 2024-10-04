GAIL, AM Green ink MoU for green chemical, renewable power projects

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Ltd and AM Green BV on Friday inked an MoU to explore projects aimed at advancing sustainable energy solutions in India. The partnership focuses on the long-term supply of CO2 for eMethanol production and the exploration of hybrid renewable energy project across India.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Rajeev Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL by Sumit Kishore, Executive Director (Business Development and Exploration & Production), GAIL and Mahesh Kolli, Group President, AM Green.

In line with the MoU, both the parties envisage to undertake studies for long-term supply of around 350 KTA CO2 generated by GAIL in its gas processing plants to produce eMethanol.

GAIL shall also have an equity option to invest in the proposed eMethanol project, ensuring a strategic partnership that supports both companies’ objectives in promoting sustainable energy solutions.

Further, both the parties envision to jointly explore setting up of solar/wind hybrid renewable projects up to 2.5 GW across India.

The hybrid solar/wind projects combined with Greenko’s upcoming Pump Storage Projects are poised to supply Round The Clock power to the end users including the proposed eMethanol project.