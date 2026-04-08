Gail, Alpha Gas ink Pact

GAIL (India) Ltd has entered into a long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas, a leading Greek shipping major, for the LNG carrier ‘Energy Fidelity’. The charter party agreement was executed between GAIL and Pantheon Maritime Services Private Ltd, a Singapore based affiliate of Alpha Gas. S Bairagi, Executive Director (Mktg. - Shipping & International LNG), GAIL (India) Ltd and Anna Angelicoussis, Owner of Alpha Gas, signed the agreement at the Alpha Gas’ headquarters in Athens.