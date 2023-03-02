Gadkari invites Austrian cos to make ropeway, cable car parts

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday invited Austrian companies to set up plants for manufacturing ropeways and cable car components and equipment in India.

Gadkari, Minister for road transport and highways, met Austrian delegation led by Ambassador of Republic of Austria to India Katharina Wieser.

Gadkari informed the delegation that several ropeways and cable car projects are being executed by India.

He appreciated the high quality of ropeways and cable car components and equipment that are being manufactured by Austrian companies and emphasised on collaborations in technology transfer and manufacturing the same in India.

In the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest technologies and innovations in the road infrastructure development and green technologies.

Representatives from Austrian companies apprised Gadkari about the various innovative technologies and products being manufactured by them.

Deliberations also took place about other potential areas of collaboration such as new technologies in highways construction, tunnel construction, electronic toll systems, intelligent transportation systems, traffic management systems, green technologies tunnel monitoring systems and road safety.

The meeting paved the way for strengthening India’s continued partnership and developmental cooperation with Austria for bringing innovations in the road transport sector and develop effective solutions to contemporary challenges in transportation and logistics.

The Austrian ambassador also invited Nitin Gadkari to Austria.