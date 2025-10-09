Gadkari inaugurates electric truck battery swapping cum charging station at Sonipat

Sonipat: Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated the country’s first commercial electric truck battery swapping-cum-charging station built by Energy in Motion at Delhi International Cargo Terminal Private Limited (DICT) in village Panchi Gujran here.

Calling this initiative by Energy in Motion historic, Gadkari said India spends nearly Rs 25 lakh crore annually on fuel imports. If we save this money by using alternative energy, it will be invested in India’s development and help us move faster towards the dream of a developed India.

An official release quoting Gadkari said special focus is being laid on reducing the country’s logistics cost.

The government’s target is to bring it down to single digits (below 9 per cent) by December 2026. To achieve this, the highway network is being strengthened and multi-modal infrastructure is being developed by integrating waterways, rail and road transport, he stated.

Lower logistics costs will not only benefit traders and industrialists but also reduce the transportation costs of farmers’ produce, he added.

Highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish India as a green energy hub, Gadkari emphasised agricultural-based energy production and said that recently, the government permitted production of ethanol from maize.

As a result, the demand for maize has increased and its price has risen from Rs 1,200 per quintal to Rs 2,800 per quintal, he said.

Gadkari said under the leadership of PM Modi, the government aims to make farmers not only providers of food but also producers of energy.

The true strength of India’s economy lies in its villages and farmers. If the villages prosper, India will naturally become self-reliant, he said.

He further said to enhance farmers’ income, the government is promoting agri-based industries, bio-fuel production, and alternative energy sectors.

Projects on ethanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG, and green hydrogen are being implemented across the country to directly benefit farmers.

A plan is being implemented to produce biofuel from sugarcane, paddy straw, and other crop residues, which will not only increase farmers’ income but also help tackle issues such as stubble burning, he added.

Union Heavy Industries and Steel minister, H D Kumaraswamy, said that India is moving rapidly towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.