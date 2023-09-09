G20 leaders ask MDBs to leverage pvt capital to make maximum development impact

New Delhi: Committed to delivering better, bigger and more effective multilateral development banks (MDBs), G20 leaders on Saturday asked the financial institutions to leverage private capital through innovative financing models and new partnerships to make maximum development impact.

It also endorsed the roadmap for implementing the recommendations of the G20 Independent Review of MDBs Capital Adequacy Frameworks (CAFs) and called for its ambitious implementation, within MDBs’ own governance frameworks while safeguarding their long-term financial sustainability, robust credit ratings and preferred creditor status.

“We also call for a regular review of the progress of implementation on a rolling basis including through engaging with MDBs, subject experts and shareholders. We commend the MDBs for their progress in implementing the CAF recommendations, especially with respect to adapting definitions of risk appetite and financial innovation,” the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration said.

Committing to pursue reforms for better, bigger and more effective MDBs to address global challenges to maximise developmental impact, G20 leaders urged these institutions to undertake comprehensive efforts to evolve their vision, incentive structures, operational approaches and financial capacities so that they are better equipped to maximise their impact in addressing a wide range of global

challenges.