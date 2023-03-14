G20 audit framework for AI, blue economy in June: CAG Murmu

Guwahati: Stressing on the need for collaboration for developing and strengthening accountability frameworks in blue economy and artificial intelligence, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India GC Murmu on Tuesday said that the final audit framework for artificial intelligence and Blue Economy to be ready during SAI20 summit, which is scheduled to be held in June 2023.



The framework would be based on the suggestions of participants who have provided suggestions to bring out an inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented communique, the CAG said.

While broadly agreeing to the Zero draft of the proposal, the delegates from the

SAI20 member provided their valuable thoughts and suggestions to bring out an inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented Communique in the SAI20 summit scheduled in Goa in June, he said.

“In this meeting, the participants also had some suggestions. We had finally come out with some kind of an agreement that will prepare a draft on few outcomes of deliberations so that those outcomes can be submitted before the main conference, which is scheduled in Goa,” the CAG said.

Murmu further highlighted that though each nation has their own unique challenges in achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a good widely replicable knowledge system drawing upon collective wisdom was achievable.

The experiences and inputs of the delegates provided a concrete pathway towards tangible outcomes in the form of auditing guidelines and toolkits for effective audits, as well as the SAI20 communique, he said.

In his valedictory address, Murmu appreciated the wealth of knowledge gained during the deliberations on the priority areas of blue economy and responsible artificial intelligence (AI).

In reply to a question on data standardisation, Murmu said, “The data is almost standardised, but there is a need to focus on data synchronisation as once the data will be in order, it would be very easy for an auditor to analyse the performance reports of departments.

The CAG also stressed on the need for collaboration for developing and strengthening accountability frameworks in the two priority areas.

Thirty eight delegates from different countries and World Bank are participating in the meeting. The CAG also said that several countries wanted to participate in the meeting virtually but the format of the meeting does not allow so.