G Krishnakumar takes charge as C&MD of Bharat Petroleum Corp

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday announced that G Krishnakumar has taken over as the Chairman and MD of the company. Krishnakumar is an Industry veteran with diverse leadership experience across businesses in his 36-year journey at BPCL. He has been at the core of BPCL’s pioneering work in revolutionising the downstream fuel retailing industry in the country. He has lead the organisation’s customer-centric ventures into convenience retailing, premium fuels and also been the one to introduce new tech and digital initiatives in the company, a first in the Indian Oil Industry. He has developed & nurtured winning brands like Petro Card, SmartFleet, Speed, In & Out, which have been significant contributors to BPCL’s differentiated customer value proposition in the marketplace, reinforcing the Pure for Sure customer promise.

