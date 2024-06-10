G Kishan Reddy gets ministries of coal & mines in Modi 3.0 govt

New Delhi: G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the new Coal and Mines Minister in the newly-formed Modi 3.0 government.



Reddy will succeed Pralhad Joshi, who has been appointed as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy in the new government.

Reddy’s biggest challenge will be to ensure an adequate supply of coal to electricity generating plants, which are working overtime to meet peak power demand.

Another area that would need his attention will be increasing private sector participation, expanding coal gasification and production of Coal Bed Methane.

In the mining sector, the lukewarm response from bidders to the first round auction of critical minerals underscores the need for a pragmatic policy approach.

The government had earlier cancelled the auction for 13 of the 20 blocks put on sale in the first tranche of critical minerals as the response was tepid.

Reddy retained the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of over 49,000 votes in the recent Lok Sabha polls, defeating his nearest Congress rival Danam Nagender.

Born to middle-class farmer-parents in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana near Hyderabad, he started his political career as an ordinary worker in 1977. He has held important party positions, including the president of the BJP’s state unit and national president of BJP’s Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

As the Union Minister, the leader has held the portfolios of home, tourism, culture and development of the northeast region.

He is also a three-time MLA.

Satish Chandra Dubey, who is considered a strong Brahmin leader of the BJP in Bihar, has been appointed as the Minister of State in the Coal and Mines Ministry in the new government.