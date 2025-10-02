FY26: NMDC achieves ‘best-ever’ Q2, H1 performance

Hyderabad: Leading iron ore producer NMDC on Wednesday said it witnessed a “spectacular September with the best-ever volumes”. The company said it produced 3.75 MT and sold 3.88 MT of iron ore in the month, marking a significant increase of 23% and 10% over the corresponding period last year.

NMDC closed FY26 H1 with “marvelous and its best ever” half-yearly figures. The miner produced 22.20 MT and sold 22.25 MT of iron ore in the first half of the year, representing a remarkable growth of 27 % and 12% in production and sales over CPLY. In the second quarter of FY26, NMDC achieved 23% growth in production and 10% in sales compared to the second quarter of FY25, the company said in a statement.

CMD Amitava Mukherjee said: “Our proactive approach to market dynamics coupled with strategic planning, and relentless pursuit of innovation has enabled us...

drive growth…”